Cosco orders chemical tanker at Chongqing Chuandong Shipyard

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 19, 2020
China Shipping Chemical Carrier, a unit of Cosco Shipping Group, has entered into a letter of intent with Chongqing Chuandong Shipyard for the construction of a 8,000 dwt chemical tanker.

The order follows Cosco ordering two 13,800 dwt chemcial tankers at the yard in February this year.

The vessel will adopt a series of smart ship features and delivery is scheduled in 2022. It is expected to be deployed for domestic coastal services.

