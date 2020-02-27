Cosco orders chemical tanker pair at Chongqing Chuandong

Chinese state-run shipping conglomerate Cosco has placed an order at Chongqing Chuandong Shipbuilding Industry for the construction of two 13,800 dwt chemical tankers.

The delivery of the vessels are scheduled in 2021, and the total value of the contract is around RMB400m ($60m).

The ships will be join the fleet of Cosco Shipping Shanghai, a specialised chemical shipping and logistics unit of Cosco.

The orderbook of Chongqing Chuandong had dried up prior to the signing of the new contract, and these new vessels will be the largest vessels the shipyard has ever built