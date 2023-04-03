ContainersGreater ChinaShipyards

COSCO orders four 16,000 teu ships

COSCO has placed orders for four 16,000 teu ships at its affiliated yard in Yangzhou for an undisclosed price basis delivery in the second half of 2025. According to Maersk Broker, the last vessel in the series will have methanol dual fuel propulsion, while the first three will have engines ready for methanol conversion.

Last year in October, the Chinese liner ordered a dozen 24,000 teu methanol dual fuel ships at NACKS and DACKS, two yards the company runs with Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Also in China, Hainan Shipping has ordered two 2,700 teu ships at Taizhou Kouan for an undisclosed price basis delivery 2024.

