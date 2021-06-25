COSCO readies launch of container capacity futures

Container availability issues have plagued supply chain issues all year, but they could form a new financial tool.

COSCO, China’s largest shipping line, has announced it will work with the Dalian Commodity Exchange to launch new shipping derivatives including a container capacity futures.

A contract design for container capacity futures has been completed, which will provide companies with an “accurate and effective risk management tool and an open and transparent pricing reference” amid increasing demand for hedging, the DCE stated in a release yesterday.