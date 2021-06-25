ContainersGreater China

COSCO readies launch of container capacity futures

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 25, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Container availability issues have plagued supply chain issues all year, but they could form a new financial tool.

COSCO, China’s largest shipping line, has announced it will work with the Dalian Commodity Exchange to launch new shipping derivatives including a container capacity futures.

A contract design for container capacity futures has been completed, which will provide companies with an “accurate and effective risk management tool and an open and transparent pricing reference” amid increasing demand for hedging, the DCE stated in a release yesterday.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 25, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button