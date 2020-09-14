Cosco secures manganese ore shipping project with Jiangsu Sunshine

Less than a minute

China Cosco Shipping Group has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with multi-sector conglomerate Jiangsu Sunshine Group for a manganese ore shipping project.

Under the agreement, Cosco will provide comprehensive logistics services to transport manganese ore from the Kadgame mine in South Africa to China.

Jiangsu Sunshine was awarded a 30-year mining rights contract in 2018 for the Kadgame mine which is expected to produce 3m tone of manganese ore annually.

In July, Cosco also secured a shipping project from state-run SPIC Aluminum & Power Investment for transporting bauxite from Guinea to China.