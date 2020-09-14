Dry CargoGreater China

Cosco secures manganese ore shipping project with Jiangsu Sunshine

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 14, 2020
0 328 Less than a minute

China Cosco Shipping Group has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with multi-sector conglomerate Jiangsu Sunshine Group for a manganese ore shipping project.

Under the agreement, Cosco will provide comprehensive logistics services to transport manganese ore from the Kadgame mine in South Africa to China.

Jiangsu Sunshine was awarded a 30-year mining rights contract in 2018 for the Kadgame mine which is expected to produce 3m tone of manganese ore annually.

In July, Cosco also secured a shipping project from state-run SPIC Aluminum & Power Investment for transporting bauxite from Guinea to China.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close