Cosco secures module transport contract from MODEC

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 17, 2020
Cosco Shipping has entered into a new contract with MODEC Offshore Production Systems for the transport of FPSO modules.

Under the contract, Cosco will transport a total of 17 modules for MODEC FPSO Almirante Barroso MV32. The heaviest module is around 3,000 ton.

The shipping project will commence in January 2021.

The FPSO will be deployed at the Buzios field located in the giant pre-salt region of the Santos Basin in Brazil by 2022.

