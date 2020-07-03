Greater ChinaOperations

Cosco sets up corporate university in Qingdao

Chinese state-run shipping conglomerate Cosco Shipping Group has inaugurated a corporate university in Qingdao for shipping talent development.

The Cosco Shipping University will have a 125,000 square meter education and training centre for the development of talent in various shipping sectors, and another 36,000 square meter leadership training centre. 

Wang Haimin, vice party secretary of Cosco Shipping Group, said the establishment of the university is in line with the government’s maritime development strategy and will provide long-term talent support for the shipping industry.

The campus of the university will be set up in the west coast of Qingdao and construction of phase one project will be completed by September 2021.

Currently there are two major maritime universities in China, Dalian Maritime University and Shanghai Maritime University.

