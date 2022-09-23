COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance signs up for the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance

COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance, a subsidiary of China’s state-run COSCO, has become the first Asian marine insurance company to support the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance, a group that has committed to the creation of a common global baseline for assessing and disclosing the alignment of marine insurance portfolios with climate goals.

Two Asia-based organisations are already members of the Poseidon Principles for Marine Insurance: Singapore’s EF Marine and Hong Kong’s CTX Special Risks.

The 18 signatories to the green insurance group said this week they will add additional trajectories to report climate alignment with the aim of the United Nations and the latest available climate science to limit global warming at 1.5C.