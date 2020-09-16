Greater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Cosco Shipping Ports buys into Guangxi container terminal

Jason Jiang September 16, 2020
Cosco Shipping Ports has announced that subsidiary China Shipping Terminal Development has proposed to acquire a 26% equity interest in Guangxi Beibu Gulf Terminal, through the injection of its entire 40% equity interest in Guangxi Qinzhou Terminal into the latter and a cash consideration of RMB486.8m ($71.9m).

Guangxi Beibu Gulf Terminal manages four container berths of the container terminal in Qinzhou Port while Guangxi Qinzhou Terminal operates another two container berths at the port.

Upon completion of the deal, Cosco Shipping Ports will become the second largest shareholder of Guangxi Beibu Gulf Terminal.

Cosco said the proposed investment is in line with its strategy of enhancing control over terminal assets, and the company believes the terminal will benefit from the promotion of the Western New Land and Marine Routes strategy by the central government.

