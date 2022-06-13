Dry CargoGreater China

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers seals 12 pulp carrier newbuilds

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 14, 2022
0 91 1 minute read
Cosco Shipping

Cosco Shipping Specialized Carriers, a unit of Cosco Shipping Group, has reached an agreement with three Chinese leasing companies worth around $1.1bn to charter in 12 multipurpose pulp carrier newbuilds for up to 15 years.

The 70,000 dwt ships will be built by Cosco Dalian Shipyard for Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BoComm Leasing), China Merchants Bank Financial Leasing (CMB FL) and SPDB Financial Leasing (SPDB FL).

Cosco Shipping will pay a fixed rate of $16,900 per day for each vessel and will charter them for between 177 and 179 months. There is no obligation to buy the ships after the expiry of the lease, Cosco said.

The charter begins after the delivery, which has not been disclosed. Under the deal, the three leasing companies will be responsible for the daily management of ships, the supply of spare parts and materials, ship repairs, crew provisioning and insurance purchases.

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 14, 2022
0 91 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button