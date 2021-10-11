ContainersGreater China

Cosco to debut its Transpacific BCO Express Line this month

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 11, 2021
Cosco Shipping will launch later this week its newly branded Transpacific BCO Express Line, initiating two speedy loops connecting China with Los Angeles and Prince Rupert, aiming to improve schedule reliability for shippers.

“The service will greatly solve the difficulties faced by the direct customers, and ensure the safety and stability of the supply chain, thus alleviating the imbalance between market supply and demand for the global economy,” Cosco stated in a release.

Cosco’s new Canadian link will call Qingdao, Shanghai and Prince Rupert, using five 4,250 teu ships and offers rail links into North America.

The new California link, meanwhile, will call Tianjin, Qingdao, Shanghai and Los Angeles, using six 10,000 teu ships, with clients able to avail themselves of an exclusive container yard as a pick-up area.

