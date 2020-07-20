COSL charters abandoned AHTS from SinoOcean

COSL, the offshore service unit of CNOOC, has fixed a bareboat charter contract with SinoOcean for a newbuild AHTS vessel at Wuchang Shipbuilding.

The deal follows COSL chartering four abandoned PSVs from SinoOcean in June.

The AHTS vessel Ena Enterprise was originally ordered by Singaporean OSV operator Eastern Navigation and has now been renamed Guo Hai Min He.

SinoOcean has been making efforts to move on idle offshore asset at domestic yards, having sold and chartered out a series of offshore vessels and rigs in the past few months.