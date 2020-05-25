COSL charters abandoned PSV pair

COSL, the offshore service unit of CNOOC, has fixed charter contracts for two newbuild PSVs with Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

The two vessels, Guo Hai Min Xing and Guo Hai Min Sheng, were originally ordered by Singapore owner Pacific Radiance and later the company entered into arbitration with the yard regarding the delivery of the vessels.

Last year, Hong Kong International Arbitration Center ruled in Waigaoqiao’s favor for one of the two vessels and Pacific Radiance’s favor for the other vessel.

The charter deal was arranged by SinoOcean, which has been making lots of efforts to move on idle offshore asset at domestic yards, having recently arranged the sale of an accomodation vessel from Cosco Zhoushan yard to African Offshore Services and fixed the charter of a newbuild jackup rig at Cosco Dalian yard to Selective Marine Services.