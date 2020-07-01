COSL charters another two abandoned PSVs from Waigaoqiao

COSL, the offshore service unit of CNOOC, has fixed charter contracts for two newbuild PSVs at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

The Guo Hai Min Fu and Guo Hai Min Qiang, originally ordered by Singapore’s Pacific Radiance, will support COSL’s operations at Bohai Sea.

Last month, COSL fixed charters for another two PSVs in the series, Guo Hai Min Xing and Guo Hai Min Sheng.

The charter deals were arranged by SinoOcean, which has been making efforts to move on idle offshore asset at domestic yards.

With this latest deal, Waigaoqiao has fixed out all its PSVs on charters.