Greater ChinaOffshore

COSL charters another two abandoned PSVs from Waigaoqiao

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang July 1, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

COSL, the offshore service unit of CNOOC, has fixed charter contracts for two newbuild PSVs at Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

The Guo Hai Min Fu and Guo Hai Min Qiang, originally ordered by Singapore’s Pacific Radiance, will support COSL’s operations at Bohai Sea.

Last month, COSL fixed charters for another two PSVs in the series, Guo Hai Min Xing and Guo Hai Min Sheng.

The charter deals were arranged by SinoOcean, which has been making efforts to move on idle offshore asset at domestic yards.

With this latest deal, Waigaoqiao has fixed out all its PSVs on charters.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close