COSL Drilling awarded CNOOC UK contract

COSL Drilling Europe, the European arm of China Oilfield Services Limited, has been awarded a contract by CNOOC Petroleum Europe for the semisub drilling unit COSLInnovator in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The 2011-built rig will carry out plug and abandonment operations at the Ettrick field, commencing in April this year. The semi is currently warm stacked in Norway.

Advance Global Recruitment (AGR) has secured a contract as a sole supplier with COSL. The Edinburgh-based recruitment company will be supplying personnel for the rig.

The Ettrick field is located approximately 120 km northeast of Aberdeen, UK, in about 115 m of water. The field ceased production in June 2016 and is shut-in and being decommissioned.