COSL Drilling awarded Ithaca UK contract

COSL Drilling Europe, the European arm of China Oilfield Services Limited, has been awarded a contract by Ithaca Energy for the semisub drilling unit COSLPioneer in the UK central North Sea.

The contract is for well operations on the Abigail Well and the Captain phase II subsea development. The commencement is set for March 2022 and the drilling campaign has a combined work scope with an estimated duration up to Q2 2024.

The 2010-built semi is currently being mobilised for another UK operator for a short drilling campaign prior to commencement of the Ithaca contract.

The drilling unit will be modernised with a COSL energy control system, converting it into a low emission 6th generation rig. “This will set a new bench mark in the industry, representing the lowest fuel consumption and carbon footprint seen to date for these type of units,” COSL said.

Stavanger-based COSL Drilling Europe operates a fleet of four modern drilling units. According to the company’s CEO, Frank Tollefsen, the new energy control system will provide a reduction up to 25-50% on already very low fuel consumption levels. “This is increasingly demanded in the market as it helps operators to meet their climate goals,” Tollefsen noted.