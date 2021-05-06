COSL Drilling wins OKEA contract

Norwegian oil and gas company OKEA has awarded a four-year frame contract to COSL Drilling Europe for the use of COSL’s energy-efficient drilling units on the Norwegian continental shelf.

As part of the agreement, COSL will be the exclusive provider of semisub drilling rigs for OKEA’s operations, with flexibility in terms of which rigs are to be used.

The agreement has four one-year extension options giving a potential total contract length of eight years.

The first well commitment to utilise this agreement is expected to be in conjunction with the final investment decision on the Hasselmus project, a gas tie-in to the Draugen field in the Norwegian Sea.