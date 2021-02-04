COSL, Kongsberg and NOV form partnership to cut drilling emissions

COSL Drilling has teamed up with Norway’s Kongsberg Maritime and drilling equipment provider NOV to lanuch a green solution to generate environmental and financial savings for offshore drilling operations.

COSL Drilling’s Energy Control project has been launched with an aim to greenhouse gas emissions and lower fuel and maintenance overheads on the company’s rigs situated on the Norwegian shelf in the North Sea.

The project will combines Kongsberg Maritime’s energy management systems with NOV’s research into energy optimisation. It is approved and supported by the NOx Fund, a Norwegian Government initiative for reducing NOx emissions.

“We can now accomplish complete drilling operations on COSLPromoter and COSLInnovator while using less than 20 tonnes of fuel per day, with scope to reduce that figure even further. We also have the reassurance of knowing that the spare generators are on hand should any changes in conditions or circumstances require them to be used,” said COSL project leader, Torfinn Kalstø.