Cosmoship signs for up to four boxships in China 

Greek owner Cosmoship has entered into shipbuilding contracts with CSSC-affiliated Wuchang Shipbuilding for the construction of up to four 1,180 teu feeder containerships.

The agreement calls for two firm vessels to be delivered in 2024, as well as two optional units. Financial terms have not been disclosed. According to Clarksons, the vessels will operate on intra-Asian routes.

The Nick Savvas-led company currently has eight ships on order at three shipyards in China and a pair of 1,000 teu units under construction in South Korea set to deliver in 2023 and 2024.