Costamare adds three and sells two boxships

Greek owner Costamare has announced the acquisition of three containerships and the disposal of another two, according to the company’s third quarter financial report.

Costamare has acquired the 2007-built 2,572 teu JPO Scorpius from German owner Oltmann, and also agreed with other parties to acquire a 2006-built 5,600 teu boxship and a 2011-built 4,200 teu boxship.

In the meantime, the company has sold two elderly boxships, the 1995-built 1,162 teu Zagora and the 2000-built 4,890 teu Singapore Express.

Costamare, which has a fleet of 72 containerships, posted a net income of $25.2m for the third quarter.