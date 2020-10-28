ContainersEurope

Costamare adds three and sells two boxships

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 28, 2020
0 236 Less than a minute

Greek owner Costamare has announced the acquisition of three containerships and the disposal of another two, according to the company’s third quarter financial report.

Costamare has acquired the 2007-built 2,572 teu JPO Scorpius from German owner Oltmann, and also agreed with other parties to acquire a 2006-built 5,600 teu boxship and a 2011-built 4,200 teu boxship.

In the meantime, the company has sold two elderly boxships, the 1995-built 1,162 teu Zagora and the 2000-built 4,890 teu Singapore Express.

Costamare, which has a fleet of 72 containerships, posted a net income of $25.2m for the third quarter.

Tags
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close