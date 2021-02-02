Costamare adds three boxships

Greek owner Costamare has revealed the acquisition of three secondhand containerships in its latest set of quarterly results.

The company has bought two 2004-built 6,492 teu sister vessels, with delivery expected during the first quarter. The vessels will commence a charter with a major liner company for a period of 22 to 25 months.

Costamare also completed the acquisition of the 2011-built 4,178 teu containership Neokastro from German owner Peter Dohle. No price was reported for the deal, with VesselsValue indicating the vessel is valued at around $27.2m. Since delivery, the vessel has gone on charter for a period of approximately 12 to 14 months at an undisclosed daily rate.

In the meantime, the company also reported the sale of its 2000-built 4,890 teu containership Halifax Express. The vessel is valued at $9.1m by VesselsValue, and deliver to the new owner is expected to be completed in February.

Costamare also reported that it has secured 20 new vessel charters during the previous quarter, and has entered into new financing agreements for a total of $40.6m