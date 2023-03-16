Costamare puts money into Neptune Leasing

New York-listed Costamare has agreed to become the leading investor in Neptune Maritime Leasing through an investment of up to $200m.

The Jersey-based Neptune Leasing was set up in 2021 by veteran financier Harris Antoniou (pictured) with the Lastis family as anchor investor.

The Greek boxship and bulker owner, with a fleet of nearly 120 ships, will be appointing three additional members to Neptune Leasing’s board, including Vassilis Mantzavinos, an experienced shipping banker.

Lastis family is also increasing its investment in Neptune Leasing and Antoniou will continue as CEO.

“Both our key investors share Neptune Leasing’s goal to build a high quality portfolio in shipping, diversify across various shipping sectors and pursue healthy returns at acceptable risk levels. The Neptune business model is not competitive but symbiotic to bank finance and we are pursuing cooperation with commercial lenders,” noted Antoniou.

Gabriella Kindert, Neptune Leasing’s board chair, added: “Maritime leasing has attractive income-generating capacity, downside protection, and limited correlation with other investment products. Given the large fragmented market and the growing demand for credit, maritime leasing offers an opportune entry point for investors. The support Neptune Leasing enjoys from two leading strategic investors with interests in shipping enables the company to pursue its mission and growth objectives.”