Courage Investment expands into online crew training

Hong Kong-listed Courage Investment, formerly Courage Marine, has entered into a strategic agreement with Shandong Sooc Education Technology Stock Corp to expand into the online crew training sector.

Under the agreement, the two parties will establish a joint venture to tap into the online marine crew training market. Courage Marine plans to make an initial investment of RMB8m ($1.24m) into Xianfeng Online Information Technology, a subsidiary of Shandong Sooc to acquire an 80% stake in the company.

According to Courage Investment, the company sees booming demand for maritime crew training in both mainland China and Hong Kong as Covid-19 continues to spread worldwide, and it believes that online crew training will become a major trend.

The parties aim to develop one of the largest online maritime crew training courses in mainland China and Hong Kong.

