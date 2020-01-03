Court detains Dryships panamax bulker at Zhenjiang

Nanjing Maritime Court has arrested the 2017-built panamax bulker Kelly at Zhenjiang Port at the request of grain trader Sinograin.

Sinograin filed with the court to detain the ship claiming its cargo transported by the ship was severely damaged causing over $4m in financial losses for the company.

The 81,300 dwt ship is operated by Greek owner Dryships. The company sold the ship to China Merchants Bank under a 10-year sale and leaseback deal in 2018.