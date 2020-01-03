Court detains Dryships panamax bulker at Zhenjiang

Court detains Dryships panamax bulker at Zhenjiang

January 3rd, 2020 Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

Nanjing Maritime Court has arrested the 2017-built panamax bulker Kelly at Zhenjiang Port at the request of grain trader Sinograin.

Sinograin filed with the court to detain the ship claiming its cargo transported by the ship was severely damaged causing over $4m in financial losses for the company.

The 81,300 dwt ship is operated by Greek owner Dryships. The company sold the ship to China Merchants Bank under a 10-year sale and leaseback deal in 2018.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.