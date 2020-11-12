Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

Court lists another unfinished vessel from Jiangzhou Union for sale

A court in Jiangxi has listed an unfinished MPP vessel at defunct Jiangzhou Union Shipbuilding for sale through online auction.

According to the court file, the construction of the vessel previously named BBC Topaz is around 40% completed and valued at RMB18m ($2.7m).

The auction will start on November 15 via online platform Taobao, and the starting price is RMB12.96m.

Last month, another unfinished vessel at the shipyard, BBC Tourmaline which is 85% completed, was listed for auction sale however the sale fell through due to no bidders.

Jiangzhou Union Shipbuilding suspended operations in 2018 due to financial difficulties, and its parent group China Ocean Industry entered into a debt restructuring process last year. 

