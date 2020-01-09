Court lists Shenzhou Shipping heavy load carrier for sale

Court lists Shenzhou Shipping heavy load carrier for sale

January 9th, 2020 Greater China 0 comments

Guangzhou Maritime Court has listed 2011-built heavy load carrier Yue Shen Zhou 5 for an auction sale through online platform Taobao on February 11.

The vessel has been detained by the court due to the owner Guangzhou Shenzhou Shipping being unable to solve its debt issues. The company has been put into a creditor blacklist by the court.

The starting price for the vessel in the auction is RMB49m ($7.05m).

Shenzhou Shipping is a subsidiary of East Sunrise Group, which operates a fleet of ten bulk carriers and seven heavy load/lift vessels.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.