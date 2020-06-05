Court seizes shipyard assets of Taizhou Kouan

Court seizes shipyard assets of Taizhou Kouan

June 5th, 2020 Greater China, Shipyards 0 comments

A court in Taizhou has ruled to freeze part of the shipyard assets of Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding at the request of creditors.

According to a notice issued by Taizhou Gaogang District Court, the court has approved a request by Taizhou Port Core Area Investment Company to freeze RMB90m ($12.6m) worth of Taizhou Kou assets including shipyard facilities and bank savings due to a debt dispute.

The bank savings will be frozen for a year while shipyard facilities will be frozen for three years.

VesselsValue data shows Taizhou Kouan currently has an orderbook of 15 ships made up of 11 bulk carries and four chemical tankers. 13 ships are scheduled for delivery this year and another two are scheduled for next year.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.