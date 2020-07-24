Court to auction off two Tongcheng Shipping deck cargo carriers

Guangzhou Maritime Court has listed two 5,800 dwt deck cargo carriers, owned by Guangdong Tongcheng Shipping, for sale through an online auction.

The auction, scheduled on September 1, was organised by the company’s creditors due to debt disputes with the company.

The starting price for the 2010-built vessels Tong Cheng 603 and Tong Cheng 604 in the auction are RMB6.8m ($968k) each.

Tongcheng Shipping runs a fleet of four deck cargo carriers, which are mainly used for transporting oversized cargo in the domestic market.