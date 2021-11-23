Covid conundrum for tankers

Oil tanker earnings have improved in November, but 2021 is still likely to prove to be the worst year for oil shipping freight rates since the recession of the early 1990s.

Energy analysts are positive about macroeconomic growth and oil demand growth in 2022, but in the here and now the picture is more nuanced. Traffic in major cities is almost universally back to pre-pandemic levels. Refiners have already begun their peak season programmes and demand in late October and early November was s...