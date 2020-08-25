Covid hiring freeze shows signs of thawing

After many months of coronavirus-inspired recruitment pause shipping is gearing up for a belated round of human resources changes.

Hiring freezes have been dramatic in maritime this year, but there are signs that the industry is now ready to take on new staff with shipping being one of very few industries on track to report better results year-on-year in 2020.

The average of the ClarkSea Index - Clarkson’s shipping barometer for all segments - in 2020 so far is up 25% year-on-year.

T...