Covid outbreak at Qingdao port spooks authorities

Qingdao, the port China has chosen to pilot the easing of crew change regulations, is at the centre of a worrying Covid-19 outbreak.

Two workers at the northeastern port have come down with asymptomatic infections of the virus – the first such cases to hit China in more than a month. The port employees were responsible for unloading frozen seafood.

The Qingdao resurgence is not the first time in recent months where frozen products from overseas have been linked to the spread of coronavirus.

Authorities in Beijing and Dalian have linked other outbreaks to imported food products.

Similarly, in New Zealand, a run of 102 days without a local virus case came to an end when a worker at a cold-storage plant in Auckland fell sick last month.

Splash reported yesterday how Qingdao in Shandong province has become the first Chinese port to reopen for foreign crew change with another nine ports set in the People’s Republic set to follow suit.