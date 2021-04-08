AmericasOffshoreOperations

Covid setback for Petrobras Mero 1 launch

Brazilian oil giant Petrobras has put off production start-up from Mero 1, as the FPSO Guanabara conversion works in China have been delayed due to Covid-19.

Petrobras said it now expects Mero 1 to go online in Q1 2022, as opposed to Q4 this year.

The converted FPSO, with a processing capacity of 180,000 barrels per day, will be installed in the Mero field, part of the Libra Block in the Santos Basin pre-salt area.

The Mero field is operated by Petrobras (40%) in partnership with Shell (20%), Total (20%), CNODC (10%), CNOOC (10%) and PPSA, which is the contract manager.

Japan’s Modec is in charge of the FPSO project. Petrobras has recently suspended the floater expert from taking part in competitive bidding for the next 13 months due to issues on three FPSOs.

