Crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard, 11 killed

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang August 3, 2020
Hindustan Shipyard

A crane collapse occurred at India’s Hindustan Shipyard on Saturday, resulting in the death of 11 workers.

The incident happened when the 70 tonnes crane was being tested for its loading capacity. The base part of the crane and the overhead cabin were separated, resulting in the collapse.

Ten workers were in the cabin when the incident happened and all of them died while another worker on site also died.

Four of the deceased workers were official employees of Hindustan Shipyard while the other seven were hired from subcontractors.

Authorities have started investigations into the incident.

Hindustan Shipyard mainly builds bulk carriers, drillships, offshore support vessels and it is also major naval yard of India.

