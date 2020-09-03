CRCC orders crane vessel at China Merchants Heavy Industry

China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) has placed an order at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) for the construction of a crane vessel.

The vessel will be equipped with a lifting capacity of 2,200 tons and it will be built by CMHI’s yard in Shenzhen.

In June, CRCC ordered a vessel with the same specification at Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries and both vessels will be deployed for offshore construction operations.

CRCC operates a fleet of offshore engineering vessels including crane vessels and wind installation vessels.