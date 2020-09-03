Greater ChinaShipyards

CRCC orders crane vessel at China Merchants Heavy Industry

September 3, 2020
China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) has placed an order at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) for the construction of a crane vessel.

The vessel will be equipped with a lifting capacity of 2,200 tons and it will be built by CMHI’s yard in Shenzhen.

In June, CRCC ordered a vessel with the same specification at Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries and both vessels will be deployed for offshore construction operations.

CRCC operates a fleet of offshore engineering vessels including crane vessels and wind installation vessels.

