Crete’s top port set to be privatised

Greece’s ongoing privatisation of its top ports continues with a tender for the sale of a 67% stake in Crete’s Heraklion port launched this week.

Investors have until the end of July to submit expressions of interest in the busiest port in Crete.

Greece is also selling majority stakes in the ports of Alexandroupolis and Igoumenitsa in northern and western Greece.

Greece’s top two ports – Piraeus and Thessaloniki – were the first to be privatised, with Piraeus now controlled by China’s Cosco and Thessaloniki now run by Belterra Investments.