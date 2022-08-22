Crew abandonment cases closing in on another dire record

Cases of crew abandonment are on the rise despite most shipping markets being at very healthy levels. 2022 is on track to register the highest number of seafarers ditched by owners on record based on data from the first seven months of the year.

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) is seeing a rise in the number of seafarers reporting non-payment of wages for periods of two months or longer, which meets the International Labour Organization’s definition of abandonment.

“Seafarers might think it’s normal to go unpaid for a couple of months, waiting for a shipowner to sort out financing, but they need to be aware that non-payment can also be a sign that a shipowner is about to cut them loose and leave them abandoned,” warned Steve Trowsdale, the ITF’s inspectorate coordinator.

The ITF reported 85 cases of abandonment to the ILO last year, an historic high with that record very likely to be surpassed in 2022. In many of those 2021 cases, abandoned crew had already been waiting on several weeks’ or months’ of unpaid wages.

Last year, union ship inspectors recovered $37.6m in unpaid wages owed to seafarers, the ITF revealed in figures published on Friday.