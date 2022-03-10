Crew change progress as India opens up its skies for first time in two years

Crew travel specialists are breathing easier with key seafarer nations opening up their skies for more planes as Covid restrictions ease.

India will resume scheduled international flights from March 27, two years after they were suspended on March 23 2020.

The government has decided to restart scheduled commercial passenger services to and from India in light of the decline in Covid cases, increased vaccination coverage across the globe and consultation with stakeholders.

Over in Manila, home to another vital outlet of crews for the world’s merchant fleet, Philippine Airlines said this week it will add more than 1,500 international and domestic flights this month. Scheduled flights will increase by more than 50%.

“We are reasonably optimistic that air travel will rebound in the months ahead,” said Stanley Ng, who became acting president and chief operating officer of the airline at the end of January.