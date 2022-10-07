Crew evacuated from burning boxship off Saudia Arabia

A major fire broke out onboard a Panama-flagged containership TSS Pearl off Saudi Arabia. A crew of 25 seafarers were evacuated from the 2008-built fire-stricken ship by the Saudi border guards in collaboration with another unnamed foreign commercial ship.

The incident occurred in the Red Sea some 123 nautical miles northwest of Jazan port while the 2,007 teu vessel was en route to Aden, Yemen.

The blaze is said to be still burning in container stacks at the vessel stern forward of the accommodation block.

According to cargo claims specialist WK Webster, the event may well give rise to a declaration of general average and/or that salvage services will be deployed.

The multinational crew were taken to Jizan for medical treatment and are said to be in good health.

Equasis lists the vessel as managed by UAE-based Tehama Shipping and owned by Rafidain Shipping.