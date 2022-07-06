Crew rescued from product tanker taking on water in Arabian Sea

The Indian Coast Guard rescued all 22 crewmembers from a product tanker Global King 1 taking on water in the Arabian Sea.

The Panama-flagged 6,700 dwt vessel sent out a distress alert at about 08,20 hrs local time on Wednesday after experiencing uncontrolled flooding onboard.

The crew, consisting of 20 Indians and one each from Pakistan and Sri Lanka, abandoned the vessel in a life raft after failing to control the flooding. The Coast Guard sent out vessels and at least two helicopters to carry out the rescue operation. “All crew are safe and healthy,” the Coast Guard said on social media.

The condition of Global King 1 is unclear. A short video released by the Coast Guard shows the 2007-built vessel heavily listed and likely sinking. The ship was reportedly 95 nautical miles off Porbandar in the Indian state of Gujarat, carrying 6,000 tonnes of bitumen from Khor Fakkan in the UAE to Karwar in India.