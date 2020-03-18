Crew safe and sound following coronavirus scare off Cape Town

March 19th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Operations 0 comments

The dry bulk carrier Corona, owned by AM Nomikos, has departed Cape Town with a safe and healthy crew, a spokesperson for the shipowner has told Splash.

The ship made global headlines yesterday when it was reported that one crewmember had become ill with Covid-19, while another crewmember was reportedly in self-quarantine.

“At no time did these individuals exhibit any symptoms. Testing was completed only as a precaution as they had been on a commercial flight with someone who later tested positive for Covid19,” a spokesperson for the company said. The two crew have since returned home.

 

Photo: MarineTraffic.com/Norman Cummings

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

