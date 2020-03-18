Crew safe and sound following coronavirus scare off Cape Town
The dry bulk carrier Corona, owned by AM Nomikos, has departed Cape Town with a safe and healthy crew, a spokesperson for the shipowner has told Splash.
The ship made global headlines yesterday when it was reported that one crewmember had become ill with Covid-19, while another crewmember was reportedly in self-quarantine.
“At no time did these individuals exhibit any symptoms. Testing was completed only as a precaution as they had been on a commercial flight with someone who later tested positive for Covid19,” a spokesperson for the company said. The two crew have since returned home.
Photo: MarineTraffic.com/Norman Cummings
