Crew safe and sound following coronavirus scare off Cape Town March 19th, 2020 Sam Chambers Dry Cargo, Operations

The dry bulk carrier Corona , owned by AM Nomikos, has departed Cape Town with a safe and healthy crew, a spokesperson for the shipowner has told Splash.

The ship made global headlines yesterday when it was reported that one crewmember had become ill with Covid-19, while another crewmember was reportedly in self-quarantine.

“At no time did these individuals exhibit any symptoms. Testing was completed only as a precaution as they had been on a commercial flight with someone who later tested positive for Covid19,” a spokesperson for the company said. The two crew have since returned home.

Photo: MarineTraffic.com/Norman Cummings