ContainersDry CargoOperations

Crews down tools Down Under

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers August 7, 2020
0 5 Less than a minute
ITF

Cases of crews downing tools around the world in protest at the enforced stay onboard during the coronavirus pandemic are on the increase.

Two more ships in Western Australia and Victoria refused to keep sailing yesterday in desperate bids for repatriation despite Australia’s very tricky crew change stance.

The Conti Stockholm boxship and the Ben Rinnes bulk carrier are just the latest ships to become idle and block berths due to over-contract crew enforcing their right to refuse to sail indefinitely, joining the alumina-carting Unison Jasper which has been held up in Newcastle, NSW since last week.

“The crews of these two ships have bravely stood up and said that they will not be leaving these ports to do another tour of duty on what amount to floating prisons,” said Dean Summers, the International Transport Workers’ Federation’s coordinator for Australia.

“Let’s be clear: these tired and fatigued seafarers are simply exercising their human rights to get off these ships because governments like Australia refuse to address the issues around the crew change crisis,” Summers added, going on to predict many more ships would follow suit.

Tags
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close