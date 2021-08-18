Crosby Tugs merges with SEA.O.G. Offshore to service US offshore wind

Marine transportation provider Crosby Tugs is joining forces with compatriot US offshore services provider SEA.O.G. Offshore to focus on delivering installation support and operations and maintenance services for the US offshore wind industry.

Together, the two companies will bring the SEA.O.G’s autonomous delivery and installation platform technology (ADAPT) feeder barge concept to market. ADAPT (pictured) is a semi-autonomous delivery and installation platform for wind turbine components, foundations, scour protection, and cable lay.

“The offshore wind industry must adapt and evolve as we like to say,” said James Clouse, CEO of SEA.O.G. Offshore. “That’s where we come in. We work to address the regulatory and operational challenges facing developers in this quickly evolving industry.”

“The Crosby family of companies always finds a way of getting things done, and we immediately recognised that SEA.O.G Offshore had the same kind of dedication to solving problems,” said director of special projects Aaron Guidry. “We are thrilled to invest in an innovative company that is working tirelessly to address the needs of the offshore wind industry and, in doing so, foster a better, more sustainable blue economy.”

The newly combined fleet will have 130 inland and offshore towboats and a fleet of over 400 barges, in addition to dozens of industry professionals across several business units.