Crowley and Esvagt bolster SOV ties in the US

US-based owner Crowley and Danish offshore player Esvagt have penned additional joint venture agreements to further strengthen their commitment to supporting purpose-built, Jones Act vessels for the US offshore wind sector.

The new agreements, which follow the original deal between the companies to develop wind-dedicated US flag service operation vessels (SOVs), will focus on financial and development efficiencies, the companies said.

The venture was created in 2021, under which Crowley will own and operate the vessels crewed by US mariners, while Crowley and Esvagt will share in the financials of the venture.

“The enhancement of this venture will help bring these important service operation vessels to the US offshore wind market to meet the nation’s clean, sustainable energy demands,” said Jeff Andreini, vice president, Crowley Wind Services, adding: “As we increase our organisations’ shared capabilities, we will help propel the continued growth of maritime and logistics solutions to help solve the nation’s vessel capacity demands in a responsible and sustainable way.”

As one of the first movers in the SOV arena, Esvagt transfers more than 250,000 personnel to offshore wind farm installations annually. Meanwhile, Crowley has been expanding its renewables portfolio with plans to develop and operate a wind services terminal in Salem, Massachusetts, and has developed a network of certified offshore wind training programs in the US.