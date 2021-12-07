AmericasEnvironment

Crowley commits to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarDecember 8, 2021
Privately held US company Crowley, a logistics, government, marine and energy solutions company has committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. To reach this target, Crowley estimates that it will reduce overall emissions by 4.2m metric tons of greenhouse gases per year.

Crowley’s commitment covers Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions – i.e., all direct and indirect emissions associated with its activities.

“Crowley’s value chain accounts for over 80% of our emissions across the enterprise. Collaboration with customers and partners is key to our mutual success reaching net-zero emissions using science-based standards,” said Alisa Praskovich, VP of sustainability. “By creating mutual accountability, we will spur innovation through the open sharing of ideas.”

In the coming months, Crowley anticipates submitting its long- and short-term emission-reduction goals to the Science Based Targets Initiative, and is set to release an enterprise-wide sustainability roadmap and complete its inaugural sustainability report in 2022.

