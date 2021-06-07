Crowley is first US ship operator to join Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative

Crowley Maritime Corporation has joined the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI) as the first US-owned ship owner-operator. It is now one of 13 shipowners that have signed on to publicly disclose their ship recycling policies and practices on the SRTI website.

Signatories commit to transparency and thereby hold themselves to account for their progress.

In its disclosure statement, Crowley noted that its overall approach in selling vessels likely to be recycled will be “to implement practices to ensure that these vessels are recycled at facilities that meet standards consistent with the Hong Kong Convention.” It included excerpts from its written policies to document its current standards.

“Ship recycling is a material issue for all shipowners – whether they own a vessel at the beginning or end of life, and regardless of geography, size, or type of vessel,” said Andrew Stephens, executive director of the SRTI. “Ensuring responsible, transparent recycling is a shared responsibility for the industry.”

Other shipowner signatories are Maersk, Altera Infrastructure, CMA CGM, China Navigation, Evergreen, Hapag-Lloyd, Norden, NYK Line, Stolt Tankers, Swire Pacific Offshore, Teekay and Wallenius Wilhelmsen.