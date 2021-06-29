Crowley Maritime donates $2.5m to establish Crowley Center for Transportation and Logistics at University of North Florida

Crowley Maritime Corporation has donated $2.5m to fund the creation and operation of the Crowley Center for Transportation and Logistics (CCTL) at the University of North Florida (UNF) in Jacksonville. The endowment will help fund CCTL operations and leadership, faculty support, visiting scholars, industry research, pursuit of grants and contracts, student recruitment and course development.

Crowley has focused its charitable work in the past on supporting career development in the logistics industry. The company’s donation to UNF is intended to further the growth and development of skilled, talented students to join the transportation and logistics industry.

“This donation represents a strategic investment in our industry’s future – the talent and knowledge our leaders of tomorrow and the research needed to propel our industry forward successfully,” said Tom Crowley, the company’s chairman and CEO.

“UNF is extremely appreciative of this generous gift by Crowley to establish a distinguished center of transportation and logistics research and education that will foster a collaborative environment of continued logistical growth, development and innovation,” said UNF President David Szymanski. “Our partnership and alliance with Crowley will allow UNF’s Coggin College of Business and the Crowley Center for Transportation and Logistics to be at the forefront of cutting-edge education and research and help prepare our students with skills for the workforce.”