Crowley, MMA partner to train offshore wind labour force

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 26, 2021
Crowley Maritime Corporation and Massachusetts Maritime Academy have joined forces to create a labour force training and development program for the offshore wind energy industry in America’s New England region. The partnership will enable the growth of a qualified labour force for the industry.

The partners intend to have the program certified by the Global Wind Organisation; it will be delivered by Relyon Nutec, a major provider of specialized instruction for the energy and industrial sectors.

The partnership will also direct resources to create outreach programs and promote labour force development for underrepresented population groups, specifically in Massachusetts gateway cities.

