Crowley moves forward on Salem wind terminal with land closing

Crowley has completed the purchase of 42 acres in Salem, Massachusetts, the latest milestone toward the development of the state’s second major offshore wind port terminal.

The Salem Harbor Wind Terminal is a public-private partnership between Crowley and the City of Salem, with AVANGRID serving as the port’s anchor tenant through its Commonwealth Wind and Park City Wind projects. The terminal will be a logistics and operations centre for turbine pre-assembly, transportation, staging activities and storage of assembly components. Crowley Wind Services, the company’s business unit dedicated to helping develop clean wind energy resources, will operate the terminal.

The terminal site project will involve redevelopment of the former Salem Harbor Station, a decommissioned coal-fired energy plant.

Construction of the wind terminal is expected to start in summer 2023 and be completed in 2025.