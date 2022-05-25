Crowley opens LNG terminal in Puerto Rico

US shipping conglomerate Crowley has inaugurated an LNG loading terminal in Peñuelas in the south of Puerto Rico.

The facility will significantly grow Crowley’s service capabilities in Puerto Rico, delivering more than 94m gallons of LNG annually.

Functionally, from Peñuelas, operators will load natural gas in its liquid form onto 10,000-gallon ISO containers for over-the-road transport to customer facilities around the island. Upon arrival at the customer’s site, the LNG will be re-gasified and used for power generation and energy consumption.

“As Puerto Rico moves forward on its quest to transform its dated and fragile electric generation system into a first-class energy network, the use of alternative and transitional fuels like LNG will be critically important in helping build resiliency and reliability into the system,” said Pedro Pierluisi, governor of Puerto Rico. “Crowley’s new LNG loading terminal in Peñuelas will foster much needed new economic activity for municipalities in the island, and it will also position Puerto Rico’s industrial and commercial sector on a fast-track path toward economic growth by providing reliable and environmentally friendlier energy solutions.”