Crowley rings the changes

US-based Crowley Maritime Corp has realigned its marine services organisation and introduced new leadership.

Crowley Marine Services will now be comprised of three distinct, yet interrelated business segments: offshore services, ship assist and tanker escort, and engineering services – those provided by Crowley and subsidiary Jensen Maritime Consultants.

Jeff Andreini, Porter Sesnon and Coulston van Gundy have been appointed to top leadership positions in each of these units respectively.

Andreini has rejoined Crowley after serving four years as the chief financial officer for Ardent Holdings, a global marine salvage business in which Crowley previously had a 50% ownership position. With Crowley, he now has profit and loss responsibilities for the company’s offshore division, which includes Crowley’s ocean-class tugboat and flat-deck barge fleets. This unit provides specialised cargo transportation to the offshore energy sector and the emerging US offshore wind market. He will be based in Houston and report to Johan Sperling, vice president of marine services.

Sesnon is taking the lead role for the group’s ship assist and tanker escort services, which are provided in all major West Coast ports. Sesnon, who will have profit and loss responsibilities for the division, will be based in Seattle and report to Sperling.

Within Crowley’s engineering group, van Gundy is taking the leadership role in business development to grow the company’s third-party project and construction management services, as well as engineering and design-related offerings provided by both Crowley and Seattle-based Jensen Maritime. Van Gundy will be based in Seattle and report to Jay Edgar, vice president of Jensen.